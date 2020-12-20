Here’s what Dubai has in store for you on New Year’s Eve

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANSlife) New Year’s Eve in Dubai is always a super celebration filled with happy memories, fun moments and world-class entertainment — and this year is no exception. As the clock ticks down to the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, now is the ideal time to start making plans to usher in the new year in style. With the city’s New Year’s Eve festivities coinciding with Dubai Shopping Festival’s packed line up of entertainment, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy.

From fun-filled markets to amazing live performances by some of the world’s biggest and best musicians, New Year’s Eve in Dubai is shaping up to be a wonderful evening for the whole family. Take a look and get booking!

Kiss 2020 goodbye with KISS!

Giving 2020 a truly epic send off in their larger-than-life style, KISS, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multi-platinum selling US rock band will play a huge concert at Atlantis, The Palm on New Year’s Eve. In true KISS fashion, the band will stage the biggest, loudest and best concert event Dubai has ever seen. The live performance and pyrotechnics show will be filmed by more than 50 cameras providing 360-degree views. The event will be streamed live online from 9pm.

Al Seef Sea Kite Show

Families and friends heading to the wonderful Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Seef Presented by Al Foah this NYE can explore the Al Seef Sea Kite Show. Watch as stunning life-size and over-sized sea creature-themed kites transform Al Seef into an underwater wonderland with fantastic aquatic creatures floating in the skies above.

Ruler of Wonderland Fun Zone

A must-visit for fans of the classic children’s story ‘Alice in Wonderland’, the Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Khawaneej will host The Queen of Hearts, Ruler of Wonderland fun zone. Featuring a Magic Maze, Tea Party, outdoor cinema, arts & crafts plus a Talking Tree, Wishing Lake and lots of entertainment throughout, the market is a great place for families to start their NYE celebrations.

A Getaway into the Deserts

From desert safaris featuring sandboarding and dune bashing to hot-air balloon rides overlooking the city or stargazing in serenity, Dubai’s deserts offer both- adventure and peace for you to begin 2021 with. Al Maha Desert Resort and Spa is the perfect place for couples or friends seeking a private holiday. Families can opt to indulge in a wide array of activities at Bab Al Shams.

Al Hadeerath

Offering the best of Bedouin-styled culinary experience and entertainment, Al Hadeerath’s delectable selection of regional favourites is prepared across 14 live cooking stations. Nestled in the deserts with rolling dunes with live Arabic music against a rustic setting, this part culinary bazaar and part cultural theatre is not to be missed.

Dinner in the sky

If there is another name for exuberance, it is Dubai’s Dinner in the Sky. Suspended 50 m above land by a crane and giving a spectacular view of the Dubai Marina, this place presents an unforgettable dining experience to its guests. Enjoy lunch, dinner or an evening tea with the wind in your hair and the city beneath your feet.

Party your way into 2021 on a luxury yacht

Dubai is well known for its luxury boats that hold many events, trips and celebrations. Be it sailing past the city’s iconic landmarks or an evening dinner cruise along the Creek, to choose one is a difficult task, so you can try both while also engaging in a relaxing fishing expedition.

