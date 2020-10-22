Here’s what Gauahar Khan said about marriage reports with Zaid Darbar

Mumbai: After so many speculations suggesting that Gauahar Khan might get married to rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in November, the actress Gauahar Khan finally opened up and denied all such reports.

Rumours have been rife ever since Gauahar Khan posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram going by which it would seem the two share a close bond.

Among the posts that acted as a catalyst to the rumours is one uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma’s song “Diamond da challa”. At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar’s finger, making fans wonder if it is a real proposal.

Gauahar had captioned the post: “Yeh hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat …. ??? Jaldi Batao …..#GaZa killing it … #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh … #diamonddachalla.” (sic)

Gauahar Khan denied wedding reports

Speaking to IANS, Gauahar Khan dismissed all such speculations and said, “These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it.”

Who is Zaid Darbar?

Zaid is a choreographer and son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Both he and Gauahar Khan often share their candid pictures on Instagram. He was also a part of her birthday party in lockdown.

In an interview, Ismail Darbar opened up about his son Zaid’s relationship with Gauahar and shared that he and his wife Ayesha are very fond of her. He recalled meeting Gauahar for four hours before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

About Gauahar, Ismail said, “My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine.”

“If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing,” he said.

Sources hint on their wedding

Speaking to Times Of India, sources close to the couple revealed that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be getting married on November 22 in Mumbai.