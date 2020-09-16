Here’s what Ravi Kishan said after Jaya Bachchan slammed him

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan slammed BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan who said that there is a drug addiction problem in Bollywood. She hit back at Ravi saying some people are biting the hand that feeds them.

“Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry… I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein chhed karte hain (they are biting the hand that feeds them),” she said in Rajya Sabha, without naming Kishan.

On Monday, Kishan raised in Lok Sabha allegations of drug use in the film industry that surfaced during the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Supporting the film industry Jaya Bachchan said that these drug allegations were being made to divert the country’s attention from real issues such as unemployment and the economy. “People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate.”

However, Ravi Kishan responded to Jaya Bachchan’s remarks on Tuesday. Speaking to Bombay Times the Bhojpuri said that he is hurt with Jaya Ji’s remarks and thought that she will support his statement.

“Jo Jaya ji ne bola I am quite hurt. It’s very wrong. I thought she would in fact support me. Her parliament session was at 9 am today and I thought she will say things like, ‘Let’s finish off the drug cartel, or catch who the peddlers are.’ My concern is that yeh drugs, koi fashion na bana de. Isi liye jo koi kar raha hai unko pakadna jaroori hai. That is why maine apne taraf se aawaz uthai. Usme mujhe support milna chiahiye tha, she is my senior, I have worked with her, she knows me, she always blesses me…ab pata nahi unhone aisa kyu kaha”, he added.

Speaking against Jaya Bachchan’s statement ‘jiss thaali mein khaate hai… chhed karte hai’, Ravi said, “Unhone yeh bhi kaha ki jiss thaali mein khaate hai, usme chhed karte hai. I just want to tell her that nobody gave me a break ever! Mera koi godfather nahi hai. From Bhojpuri to Bollywood I had my own journey. I am a self-made man. I have worked with Abhishek (Bachchan), Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan), Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), main KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) mein bhi gaya tha”.

“I have had a great rapport with the family. I don’t know why she said something like that. She should not have said the line – jiss thaali mein khaate hai… chhed karte hai. I think shayad unhone meri baat dhyaan se suni nahi. She didn’t hear what I said and someone …kisi ne kuch unhe mere baarein mein bol diya hoga,” he added.

He concluded saying that this is not the first time he had raised his voice against in the industry. “Few people from the industry might be doing it, but we must stop them. When I entered the industry in the 90s tabhi nahi tha, yeh sab last 10 years mein hua hai. We just have to bust the racket, raid the parties and bring an end to all this,” he said.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also responded and hit back at Jaya Bachchan and questioned would she say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected.