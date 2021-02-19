Here’s when Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ will release

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar will soon treat moviegoers with his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’, the release date of which is finally out.

The film is set to hit the theatres on May 28, this year. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the film’s release date on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED… #BellBottom – starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent – to release in cinemas on 28 May 2021… Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi, #LaraDutta and #AdilHussain… Directed by Ranjit M Tewari.”

In another tweet, he added, “#BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

‘Bell Bottom’, a spy thriller, will feature Akshay playing the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay’s wife in the film.

‘Bell Bottom’ was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming film marks Vaani’s first collaboration with Khiladi Kumar.

Apart from ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Mission Lion’.