Here’s when Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on TV

Mumbai: One of the most popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to go on floors soon. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is being shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. Participants of the show have already flew to the city for the shoot which is expected to begin soon.

Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been eagerly waiting to watch it on the television ever since the 11th season of the show was announced. And now, singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya, who is also the participant of the show, took to Instagram to share new pictures from the city and also revealed when the show will air on television.

He wrote, “Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics).”

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants