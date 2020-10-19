Here’s why Aamir Khan, MS Dhoni refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: Hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is one of the most famous and entertaining shows on television. Despite facing criticism, ups and downs, the show continues to remain everyone’s favourite including celebrities’ as they believe it is a one stop place for promoting their upcoming projects.

Celebrities from every walk of life have visited the show and had lots of fun interacting with Kapil Sharma and the live audience. From making candid revelations to pulling each others’ leg, celebrity guests have enjoyed their time laughing leaving aside all their worries.

While the comedy show is a hotspot destination for many, there are a few reputed names from the showbiz, who have refused to appear on it. This include television actor Mukesh Khanna, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aamir Khan and Rajnikanth among others.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted his biopic by making several videos with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played his character in the film. But he had not appeared on any reality shows for promoting it. He was reportedly invited to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, but he refused to be a part of it. It was reported that MS Dhoni had a busy schedule and couldn’t be a part of the show despite being invited several times.

Superstar Aamir Khan was too invited by the makers of show. But he hasn’t been a part of any show as she doesn’t believe in promoting his films.

The comedy show had always been in the limelight, be it for Kapil and his team’s weird behaviour on sets. After all the hiatus over the past few years, The Kapil Sharma Show is back on track and spreading love and laughter even during the pandemic.