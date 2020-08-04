Here’s why Akhilendra Mishra initially denied playing the role of Ravana in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan

Mumbai: Actors often end up denying roles due to various reasons. However, at times, destiny plays a major role in their career.

Akhilendra Mishra, who played the role of Ravana in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan had one such experience.

Sharing details of denying the show ‘Ramayan’ for the first time, Akhilendra Mishra says, “I was shooting for Delhi 6, Drona and Chamku simultaneously and during that time I got a call to play the role of Ravana in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan. But, since my dates were clashing, I told them I won’t be able to play the role. However, they told me that my track was later, yet, I denied it at that time. Later I got a call from the channel saying that they wanted me to play Ravana and asked for my time to set up a meeting. Later, Anand Sagar ji also called to set up a meeting. Normally these meetings last for an hour at the max, but mine went on for 4 hours.”

Talking about the support he received from the makers of Ramayan, Akhilendra further said, “Anand ji was extremely keen on having me as Ravana in his Ramayan. Since the shoot was in Baroda and considering my other on-going projects, he assured me that my dates would be taken care of.”

Anand Sagar’s Ramayan is entertaining million viewers once again.

Ramayan, the epic tale of promises and ideologies is aired every evening at 7.30pm and repeat telecast at 9.30am the following day only on Dangal channel.

