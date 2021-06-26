Here’s why #BJPExposedAgain is trending on Twitter?

With #BJPExposedAgain trending on Twitter, the claims of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the exaggeration of the Delhi government’s Oxygen requirements have been invalidated at large.
On Friday, several media outlets reported that a Supreme Court panel constituted for oxygen audit of Delhi has found numerous gaps in the Aam Aadmi Party government’s claims for 700MT medical oxygen during the peak of the second Covid wave.
The supreme court panel, an interim report, said that the Delhi government had exaggerated the capital city’s oxygen requirements by up to four times. This led to a furore on Twitter with widespread condemnation and demands of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by netizens and opposition.
“Arvind Kejriwal inflated Oxygen need by 4X during Peak,… So friends Kejriwal was lying all the while. Indeed He’s #JhootaKejriwal,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.
However, the tables have been turned after AIIMS chief Dr Guleria, who led the Oxygen Audit Panel, said that he doesn’t think that there was an exaggeration as much as four times. “It is an interim report,” Dr Guleria goes on to say. “It is difficult to say anything with certainty until the final report comes.”
“If 3 out of 5 members of the committee are saying that “the report is not approved by us, we did not sign this report”- So the majority is with us, the report is invalid!,” said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha in a news debate.
This led to the #BJPExposedAgain trending on Twitter as netizens took to Twitter with memes and sarcasm.
Twitter user Shubham remarked how before the second wave, BJP claimed Covid is over, concentrated on the Bengal rally during the second wave, and after it was over, they laid all the blame on Kejriwal.
Another posted a meme indicating AAP saying to BJP, ‘Karwali bezzati? (Embarrassed yourself?)’
Nishikanta Mohapatra, an RTI activist, tweeted, “It’s BJP’s madness and lies that is a greater threat to this country… They only understand ballot.”
Gaurav Sharma borrowed a screenshot from the movie Golmaal with the dialogue, “Oye Chuna Laga Diya,” to represent the supposed reaction of Bhakts to Modi.