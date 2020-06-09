Here’s why Kangana Ranaut started playing the piano

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest video shows her passionately playing the piano. She says she started playing the instrument because she misses going for live performances.

Her team has shared a short video of the actress playing the theme track from the 1970 Hollywood classic film “Love Story”.

“I am a huge fan of classical music, not just Indian classical but I have been travelling across the world also to attend classical concerts. Usually I am the only young person in the audience at such concerts but I never felt discouraged. In fact, I started playing the piano because I miss going for live performances,” Kangana told IANS.

She is currently in Manali.

Meanwhile, she recently announced that she will helm “Aparajita Ayodhya”, which revolves around the Ram Mandir case.

“For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity,” she said.

Source: IANS

