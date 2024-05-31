Here’s why Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor won’t announce their breakup

Mumbai: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the spotlight for their relationship over the past few years. However, the latest rumors suggest that they might have parted ways. While neither of them has officially confirmed the breakup, sources close to the couple hint at an amicable split.

According to insiders, Malaika and Arjun shared a special bond, and their relationship has been a long and fruitful one. Despite their differences, they have maintained respect for each other.

Although the exact reason for their alleged breakup remains undisclosed, sources claim that it was a friendly decision. They chose to part ways quietly, avoiding any public drama.

Malaika and Arjun have decided not to comment on the situation publicly. They want to avoid unnecessary scrutiny and gossip. Instead, they prefer to maintain a dignified silence. The couple expects people to respect their privacy during this emotional time. They have given their relationship immense respect over the years and hope for the same from their well-wishers.

Malaika Arora’s Cryptic Note

Malaika Arora has shared a cryptic note on her Instagram stories amid her breakup reports with Arjun Kapoor. On Friday morning, the diva shared a post which talked about people who “love and support” you. “The greatest treasure on earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them,” the post read.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan last year in December.

On the work front, Arjun is set to showcase his shades of gray in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.