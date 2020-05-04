Here’s why Pak actor apologised to Irrfan, Sridevi’s families

NEW DELHI: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui apologised to families of late Bollywood actors Sridevi, Irrfan Khan.

Siddiqui who had shared the screen space with the former co-stars in A Mighty Heart and Mom respectively faced criticism after disgraceful anchor pokes fun at the two late Indian actors.

Also Read Twitter remembers Sridevi on her 2nd death anniversary

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram to extend apology to Irrfan and Sridevi’s families and also released a statement about his reaction to the incident.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qXys0HgfW/?utm_source=ig_embed

In the video footage of the show that later went viral, the host of the TV show ‘Jeeway Pakistan’, Aamir Liaquat joked how the actors Siddiqui worked with the iconic Bollywood stars are no more.

Husain started off by saying that Adnan saved the lives of Rani Mukerji and Bipasha Basu.

A confused Adnan asked how.

Also Read Angelina Jolie recalls working with Irrfan Khan

To which, Liaquat Husain disgracefully joked about how the actors Adnan worked with outside of Pakistan, died.”You worked in ”Mom” and Sridevi died, you worked with Irrfan Khan as well and he passed away. You were offered roles in ”Mardaani 2” and ”Jism 2” but you declined, so the actors of that movie owe their life to you,” he added.

Adnan looked uncomfortable with the remarks, and even told Liaquat Husain that it was not something to joke about. Adnan worked with Irrfan in 2007”s ”A Mighty Heart”, which also featured Angelina Jolie.

Later, the television personality has apologised for making extremely insensitive remarks.

Sridevi died in 2018. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai”s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.