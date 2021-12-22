Here’s why Priyanka Chopra removed ‘Jonas’ from her social media

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, recently dropped ‘Jonas’ surname from her social media. Soon after that gossip mongers started speculating that Priyanka and Nick’s marriage has been hit by troubled waters and the couple is heading for divorce. Their split rumours took internet by storm leaving many of the fans in shock and disappointment.

Now Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to her divorce rumours and revealed the reason behind dropping her surnames from social media. Speaking to ETimes, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!”

Earlier, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra too had rubbished her daughter’s divorce rumours.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been the talk of the town ever since they walked the red carpet of Met Gala together back in 2017. They got married in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in both traditional Hindu and Christian weddings.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood’s spy thriller series “Citadel”. She also has Matrix 4: Resurrections and Jim Strouse’s Text For You. Speaking about Bollywood, she was last seen on screen in the OTT film “The White Tiger”.