Here’s why Rakesh Roshan stopped working with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan undoubtedly has a major hand in elevating superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Both of them have worked together in three superhit films–Karan Arjun, King Uncle and Koyla. Had the filmmaker not offered SRK Karan Arjun, his bromance with Salman Khan in the film would never have become the talk of the town. This movie is considered to be one of the important films in SRK’s three decades of career.

Today, we bring you an old interview of Rakesh Roshan from 2015, where he opened up about why he had stopped working with Shah Rukh Khan. Wondering why? Well, there is no serious reason behind it.

Rakesh Roshan on why he did not work with SRK

Speaking to Rediff, Rakesh Roshan said, “After Koyla, I did not cast Shah Rukh Khan in any film because Hrithik Roshan had come into films by then (laughs), so I made Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai with him. Had Hrithik Roshan not been in films, I would have kept making films with Shah Rukh.”

The Krrish filmmaker had also said that Hrithik had assisted him on the sets of Karan Arjun and Koyla, hence, he shares a good rapport with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor.

Rakesh Roshan has appeared in over 80 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He received fame for directing films like Khudgarz (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Karan Arjun (1995), Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and the Krrish film series (2006—2013).

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up make a grand comeback on big screen with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.