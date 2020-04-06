Here’s why Richa Chadha was initially depressed in lockdown

Mumbai: From cooking to brooming and entertaining fans by making the news parody series, Richa Chadha has been making the best use of her lockdown hours.

However, it’s not always easy to stay involved during a confined lifestyle and Richa initially became depressed seeing the casualty count due the novel coronavirus.

“In the first week of the lockdown, I myself was getting depressed looking at the death toll of this lethal virus and those that are suffering because of the lockdown. It was giving me anxiety.

“So I decided to do something about it. While my donations for the underprivileged are ongoing, I wanted to create something that would make people smile.”

She added: “Worrying about what’s in the store could push us into a dark space. I am not making fun of the disease and it’s impact, simply trying to highlight that even in these conditions, sometimes there’s bizarre news that can make you chuckle despite yourself.

“For reality and truth, there’s the news but I wanted to make satire which would lift our collective spirits in these times.”

Speaking of Richa’s personal life, she and her beau Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were scheduled to tie the knot in April.

Source: IANS

