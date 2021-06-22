Here’s why Salman Khan was scared to work with Govinda [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Govinda and Salman Khan have together created a lot of magic on the big screen. It is always a pleasure to watch them together and their fans go gaga whenever the duo decides to collaborate. Both the stars became thick friends after their film ‘Partner’ which was released in 2007.

An old video featuring Salman Khan and Govinda is surfacing on the internet. In the video dating back to 2007, the two actors ask each other questions about working in the David Dhawan directorial.

In the viral clip, Govinda asks Salman about his experience of working with him to which Salman replies and expresses about he was scared to work with him. He said, “Partner happened out of our love for each other. Earlier I felt scared to work with Govinda. Think of it, how much comedy can a person do in a film? So for the first 17 years of my life, I was very scared to share screen space with Govinda.”

Salman added that he couldn’t compete with Govinda’s onscreen presence. He said, “If two actors of the same level are working together, there’s a lot of healthy competition between them. But (here) the difference is this much (Salman-Govinda) in terms of performance, dancing and comedy level, and this whole film is about dancing and comedy.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking about Partner, the comic film was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan. It starred Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in the female lead.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has Tiger 3 and Antim-The Final Truth in his pipeline. Meanwhile, Govinda was in news due to his rift with nephew Krushna Abhishek. He was last seen onscreen on the dance reality show Super Dancer along with Neelam Kothari.