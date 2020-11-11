Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan can never work with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Fans are always excited to see big stars sharing the screen space. Audience always expect to see the Khans (Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan) in a film together. Another collaboration people want to see is Akshay Kumar with the Khans.

While we have seen Salman Khan and Akshay together in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, we are yet to see Shah Rukh and Akshay together.

But Shah Rukh feels the possibility of working with Akshay Kumar is very less.

Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback interview

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly revealed the reason why he feels he can never work with Akshay Kumar. According to SRK, he does not wake up as early as Akshay. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan goes to bed when Akshay is waking up.

While Akshay is known for his morning shifts, SRK refers himself as ‘nocturnal’ person and prefers working in late night shift.

He said if someone actually casts them together, they would never be able to meet on the sets. “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. (He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in). I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

Professional fronts

Akshay Kumar’s new film, Laxmii, released on Monday on Disney +Hostar after facing huge criticism. He is having a bunch of projects in his hands including Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, and Atrangi Re to name a few.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next film. Essaying a vertically challenged role in ‘Zero’ was SRK’s last big screen outing, which hit the screens in December 2018. After having reportedly turned down over 20 scripts, the exciting films that SRK has in store are Pathan, Comedy action-thriller with Raj & Krishna DK and Immigration Comedy with Rajkumar Hirani.