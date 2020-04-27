Here’s why #UninstallWhatsApp is trending

New Delhi: Hashtag #UninstallWhatsApp trended today after a Twitter user created a petition requesting Mark Zuckerberg to disable WhatsApp for Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Mahindra.

“A megastar and a renowned industrialist are falling prey to fake news & bizarre content being fed to them via Whatsapp,” reads the Change.org petition created by Twitter user @RoflGandhi.

“We need to restore the dignity of two gentlemen. Through this petition we are requesting Mark Zuckerberg to disable Whatsapp on their numbers.”

Over 1,500 people have signed the petition.

Uninstall Whatsapp from Amitabh Bachchan & Anand Mahindra's Phone – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UEekUY9ZgY via @ChangeOrg_India — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 26, 2020

77-year-old Superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, an active Twitter user, has been called out several times for sharing misinformation on social media. This time he was criticised for retweeting a post on Twitter that falsely showed an illuminated India on the world map.

In March, he was also called out for a tweet which claimed vibrations from clapping and blowing conch shells as part of the janata curfew (public curfew) would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was “Amavasya”, the darkest day of the month, NDTV said.

Anand Mahindra

Businessman Anand Mahindra, meanwhile, is famous for his ‘WhatsApp Wonder Box’. On Sunday, he apologised after being criticised heavily for sharing an “insensitive” photo that showed two people using green leaves to cover their faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’re right, I can see how my tweet appeared insensitive to the inequity of the situation. I’ve deleted it. https://t.co/YL2Ucqrc9e — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

