Hero MotoCorp launches first dealership in Argentina

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said on Friday that it has expanded its operations in Argentina.

The company has inaugurated its first dealership in Argentina in partnership with Gilera Motors Argentina, which is one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle sector in the Latin American country.

“Gilera Motors Argentina will make new investments to rapidly expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp’s world-class products. This is expected to generate nearly 500 new jobs in the region,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“With our soon-to-be-launched range of globally acclaimed products, we are confident of exciting the market and appealing to the customers,” said Sanjay Bhan, Head, Global Business, at Hero MotoCorp.

The company is focused on scaling up sales and services in the Latin American country, Bhan added.

“Our association will have a multiplier effect on the local economy, generating investment and direct and indirect jobs,” said Ramiro Di Liscia, Director, Gilera Motors Argentina, during the launch of the dealership on Friday.

“We are adding nearly 500 new jobs already and expect more benefits for the local economy as we further expand our operations in the future,” Liscia added.