News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 5:26 am IST
Hero MotoCorp logs 14% growth in November sales

Mumbai, Dec 1 : Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported 14.4 per cent growth in its sales for November at over 5,91 lakh units.

In November last year the two-wheeler major sold 5.16 lakh units.

“The company sold 591,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. Continuing to ride over the challenging market conditions caused by Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp reported a robust double-digit growth of 14.4 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2019), when the company had sold 516,775 units,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp said that it has led the revival in the two-wheeler industry this year and this was witnessed in the record retail sales that the company registered in the recently concluded festival period.

More than 14 lakh units were retailed in the 32-day period starting from ‘Navratra’ till ‘Bhai-Duj’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

