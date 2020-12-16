Hero MotoCorp to raise two-wheeler prices from Jan 2021

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 3:20 am IST
Hero MotoCorp to raise two-wheeler prices from Jan 2021

New Delhi, Dec 16 : Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will raise two-wheeler prices with effect from January 1, 2021.

The company cited a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals as the reason for the upcoming price rise.

“We have already accelerated our savings programme under the ‘Leap-2’ umbrella, and will continue to work on mitigating the impact, with the objective to reduce the burden on the customers and protect our margins,” the company said.

“In order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by upto Rs 1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021. The increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  UK records another 21,672 Covid-19 cases
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 3:20 am IST
Back to top button