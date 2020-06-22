HES Society distributes essentials to daily wagers in Nacharam

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: June 22, 2020, 9:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: To mitigate the sufferings of people from the poorer sections of the society, HES Society donated essentials like vegetables and other provisions to 100 households in the suburbs of Nacharam.

The essentials were distributed by HES Society member Ramana Kovelamudi. Most of the residents of the area are daily-wage workers and have been badly hit by the lock-down and are yet to fully recover.

The Society each day provides help to different sections of society in different areas.

Ratna Chotrani

