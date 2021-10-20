Hetero Chairman announces 5 kg gold for Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: Hetero Group Chairman B. Parthasaradhi Reddy on Tuesday announced donation of 5 kg gold for Yadadri temple in Telangana.

He announced the donation on behalf of his family soon after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declared that the renovated temple needs 125 kg gold for gold plating works.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Hetero chief said that he is feeling happy to be a part of the temple renovation work which will go down in the history as the greatest work.

Parthasaradhi Reddy was recently ranked second richest man from Hyderabad.

According to Hurun India Rich List 2021, Parthasaradhi Reddy and family of Hetero Labs ranks 58 in the list of wealthiest Indians. His wealth grew by 88 per cent in a year to Rs.26,100 crore. Last year, he was ranked 81.

Hetero was also in news recently due to the searches by the Income Tax Department at about 50 locations in six states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The department reportedly unearthed unaccounted income of around Rs 550 crore and seized unexplained cash amounting to Rs 142.87 crore during the searches at the offices of Hetero Drugs and its promoters.

The Chief Minister, who visited the temple on Tuesday, announced first donation of 1 kg 16 tolas to the temple on behalf of his family.

Following into his footsteps, several leaders of the TRS including a minister, a MP and six legislators together announced a donation of 14 kg gold.