Hezbollah accused of targeting Saudi Arabia via Sanaa airport

Riyadh: Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen accused Lebanon’s Hezbollah of targeting Riyadh through the Sanaa International Airport, Al Arabiya News reported.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki highlighted some evidence of the involvement of Hezbollah in Yemen, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the press conference, he showed pictures of Hezbollah’s members training the Houthi militia to launch explosive-laden drones.

The spokesman said that since the beginning of the war in Yemen in March 2015, Houthis attacked the kingdom with 430 ballistic missiles and 851 bomb-laden drones, causing the deaths of 59 Saudi civilians.

Houthis have been targeting various areas in Saudi Arabia, especially border cities and vital establishments, such as energy facilities and airports.

Most of these attacks had been intercepted before reaching their targets.

Recently, the coalition has been air-striking military targets of Houthis in Yemen to deter the militia from launching attacks.