Hezbollah accuses US of inciting divisions in Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has accused the US of pitting the Lebanese Army against the Shia movement.

“The US statements about supporting the Lebanese army to face Hezbollah aim at stirring sedition among the Lebanese,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday.

The Hezbollah leader added that his party has always been in favour of reinforcing the Lebanese army which guarantees Lebanon’s security, integrity and unity against any Israeli aggression.

Nasrallah also slammed the US Justice Department for seizing dozens of Iranian-linked news website domains, saying this move exposes Washington’s false claims about freedom.

Meanwhile, he called upon Lebanese authorities to quickly form a cabinet to tackle the country’s multiple crises, reiterating his readiness to import fuel from Iran if the government fails to deal with the shortage problems.

“Hezbollah has finished all the logistical preparations to import fuel from Iran. When the state fails to tackle the shortage crisis, the final decision will be taken,” he said.