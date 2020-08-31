Hezbollah reiterates rejection of Israel

Beirut, Aug 31 : Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, has reiterated his movement’s rejection of the “Zionist (Israel) entity”, even if it gets recognized by the whole world.

“We cannot recognize this unjust entity, its invasion and confiscation of lands and rights,” Xinhua news agency quoted Nasrallah as saying in a televised speech on Sunday.

“We will maintain our support for all those who fight to confront this unfair entity.”

Nasrallah also slammed the US for “its attempt to control the world’s governments and populations while stealing their money and oil and gas wealth”.

He criticized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for normalizing ties with Israel, adding that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are elements used by the US to implement its will and decisions in the region.

Nasrallah’s comments came a day after the UAE on Saturday issued a decree to formally end its boycott of Israel.

“Following the abolition of the Israel Boycott Law, individuals and companies in the UAE may enter into agreements with bodies or individuals residing in Israel or belonging to it by their nationality, in terms of commercial, financial operations, or any other dealings of any nature,” the decree said.

It will be permissible to enter, exchange or possess Israeli goods and products of all kinds in the UAE.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE reached a historic agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump, to work towards a “full normalization of relations”.

As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world.

The UAE and Israel will also immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for coronavirus.

According to reports, this is the first peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years.

