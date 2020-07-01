HI launches system for registration of coaches, technical officials

By Sameer Published: July 01, 2020, 1:27 pm IST
Hockey India

New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday launched an open application submission system for registration of coaches and technical officials.

Any candidate can submit their application for further approval of Hockey India registered member unit to register as a coach or technical official through the open link that is being circulated via the media and social media.

Once a candidate submits one’s application, he or she would need the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered member unit under which a coach or technical official is submitting the application. Once the application is approved by the Hockey India member unit, the application would require the final approval of Hockey India prior to the confirmation of registration of a coach or technical official.

“It’s brilliant to see the open application and registration platform for the coaches and technical officials being launched today. The platform will certainly help anybody and everybody, who would like to register as a coach or technical official,” said Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

“I am sure that the open application and registration platform will make the registration process a lot smoother and as a result, Hockey India and its member units will have a great opportunity to discover and work with talented coaches and technical officials across India,” he added.

Source: IANS
