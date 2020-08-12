Hi-Tech City: 11 child labourers rescued by police in Telangana

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissionerate rescued 11 child labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh from two industrial units in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Tuesday.

Talking to media, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Rachakonda Commissionerate, Mahesh Bhagwat informed that, Telangana police received credible information on Monday, about some children being detained and exploited for labour in two factories situated under the limits of Pasumamula village of Hayathnagar Mandal, in Ranga Reddy district.

“On receipt of credible information that the children between the age of 8 to 18 years were detained and exploiting for labour in interior Plaster of Paris (POP) companies situated under the limits of Pasumamula village of Hayathnagar Mandal, RR District, on 10 August 2020. The team of Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda along with the members of District Child Probation Unit, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Spandana Children society members conducted joint raids on Mahesh Zypsam Plaster Company and Sri Pavan Putra Plaster Company and rescued 11 child labourers belong to Uttar Pradesh” said Bhagwat.

According to police, seven children were rescued from Mahesh Zypsam Plaster Company, and four from Sri Pavan Putra Plaster Company.

“All the children were trafficked by the owners of the above two companies, detained in sheds located within the premises of the companies and exploiting them for labour work inhumanly in contravention to the labour laws” added the senior police officer

The police further informed that the team of Anti Human Trafficking Unit has arrested the owners of the above companies. The police claimed that because local labourers refused to work to an inhuman 14-hour shift of factories, owners of small scale companies like the accused would allegedly bring the labourers, including child labourers, from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, keep them in temporary sheds inside the factory premise and exploited them for labour.

Source: ANI