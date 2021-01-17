HI to organise level ‘1’ coaching course in New Delhi & Bhubaneswar

New Delhi, Jan 17 : Hockey India on Sunday announced that they will conduct the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level ‘1’ Coaching Course 2021 in New Delhi from January 29 to February 1 and Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6.

The interested applicants can enrol via an open forum link. Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative Covid RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course.

The course candidates will be divided into four batches. Each batch will consist of 30 candidates. The first batch will undertake course from January 29 to 30, while the second batch will undertake the course from January 31 to February 1 in the national capital.

The third batch will undertake the course in Bhubaneswar on February 3 to 4 while the final batch will undertake the course on February 5 to 6 in the same city.

Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply require an interested applicant to have successfully passed the Hockey India Level ‘Basic’ Coaching Course. A preference would be given to the athletes/coaches who have participated in Olympic Games/Senior World Cup/Junior World Cup/Continental Events, sanctioned by AHF/FIH and women applicants would be given preference under gender equality, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

Each of the candidates’ competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification.

Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the program which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps them in progressing to higher levels.

A simplified education structure aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level. Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Levels, they are then eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on.

“While the various courses conducted online last year were effective, the candidates of this course will have an opportunity to learn even more in an on-ground scenario,” said Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam.

“We will ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place, while the course is being held in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar. The safety of all the personnel involved in the course is our highest priority,” he added.