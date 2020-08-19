HI to provide Rs 1 lakh/year to state units for website maintenance

New Delhi, Aug 19 : Hockey India has said that it will be providing a grant of Rs 1 lakh per annum to its state member units for them to establish and maintain their websites.

Hockey India said that the state units are required to adhere to its guidelines while pertaining to the websites which includes updated information on their executive boards and office bearers and of their state level championships, among others.

“The grant will be disbursed through four quarterly payments of Rs 25,000 each to the eligible permanent state member units who have a functional website with all relevant details and is also updated on a regular basis,” said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in a notice to all presidents and secretary generals of the state units.

In its guidelines that were attached with the notice, Hockey India said that the details of state-level championships are required to be included in the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) which it has to submit to the Sports Ministry every year.

“Further, as a part of the good governance in sports, every state member unit is expected to have a website wherein they should disseminate/update the information on a regular basis including the details of their state level championships,” said Hockey India.

The clause in the National Sports Development Code 2011 which pertains to National Sports Federations (NSFs) hosting national championships in all categories for men and women was one of several points on which the Indian Olympic Association earlier expressed its reservations to the Sports Ministry.

The IOA had said that this point may not be considered while providing annual recognition for 2021 as tournaments could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–IANS

