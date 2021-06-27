High alert at Pathankot airbase after Jammu Air Force Station blasts

Chandigarh: Security agencies were put on high alert in border areas of Punjab, mainly the Pathankot airbase, on Sunday after two explosions occurred at the Air Force Station in Jammu.

Security was stepped up, particularly in border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, including near Indian Air Force base in Pathankot that saw the terror attack on January 2, 2016, as well as nearby Mamoon Cantonment of the Indian Army, officials told IANS.

India’s international border with Pakistan falls in both the districts adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from Punjab Police, personnel of the Border Security Force and other security agencies have been put on alert following intelligence inputs.

There were two bomb blasts at the station on Sunday morning which security agencies suspect were carried out by using drones.