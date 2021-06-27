High alert at Pathankot airbase after Jammu Air Force Station blasts

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th June 2021 4:58 pm IST
Jammu: Security personnel patrol after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Security agencies were put on high alert in border areas of Punjab, mainly the Pathankot airbase, on Sunday after two explosions occurred at the Air Force Station in Jammu.

Security was stepped up, particularly in border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, including near Indian Air Force base in Pathankot that saw the terror attack on January 2, 2016, as well as nearby Mamoon Cantonment of the Indian Army, officials told IANS.

India’s international border with Pakistan falls in both the districts adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from Punjab Police, personnel of the Border Security Force and other security agencies have been put on alert following intelligence inputs.

There were two bomb blasts at the station on Sunday morning which security agencies suspect were carried out by using drones.

