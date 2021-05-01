High court asks AP govt to reconsider decision on exams

By News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 1st May 2021 7:43 am IST
Muzaffarnagar riots

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh high court yesterday directed the state government to reconsider its decision to hold the intermediate and tenth class examinations as scheduled.         

The petitions seeking cancellation of the examinations came up for hearing yesterday.  The court pointed out that the students and parents are agitated over the decision to hold the examinations now (in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state)  and that the neighbouring states have put off the examinations.       

The court posted the matter for May 3 for further hearing.  It may be noted that the government has decided to hold the Intermediate exams from May  5 to 19 and the tenth class exam from June 7 to 14.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button