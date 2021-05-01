High court asks AP govt to reconsider decision on exams

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh high court yesterday directed the state government to reconsider its decision to hold the intermediate and tenth class examinations as scheduled.

The petitions seeking cancellation of the examinations came up for hearing yesterday. The court pointed out that the students and parents are agitated over the decision to hold the examinations now (in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state) and that the neighbouring states have put off the examinations.

The court posted the matter for May 3 for further hearing. It may be noted that the government has decided to hold the Intermediate exams from May 5 to 19 and the tenth class exam from June 7 to 14.