TS High Court imposes 50K fine to Wakf Board,Govt. in Hafeezpet land case

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Tuesday imposed fifty thousand fines to State Government and Wakf Board for claiming the private land and deleting the entries in the revenue records.

After hearing the writ petition filed by K Praveen Kumar, a division bench comprising Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar has found fault with the Wakf Board in deleting the entries of the petitioner from the revenue records in survey No 80/D admeasuring Ac 5000 situated at Hafeezpet Village Serilingampaly Mandal Ranga Reddy District. Though State Government and Wakf Board are not entitled to make any claim whatsoever in respect of the land but they persistently claimed the title.

The land admeasuring Ac 5000 situated at Hafeezpet Village Serilingampaly Mandal Ranga Reddy District, which is being claimed as Government land is illegal arbitrary and contrary to the provisions of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act 1971 and also violative of Article 14 19 21 the Constitution of India.

The High court imposed fifty thousand fines to Wak Board and the State Government.

The court also restrained the respondents from interfering with the peaceful possession of the Petitioner and other co-owners in respect of land at Hafezpet Village.

The division bench further directed the Wakf Board and State Government to deposit fine amount with the court within in four weeks.