High Court lawyer couple brutally hacked to death in Pedapally

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Ramagiri area at Pedapalli on Wednesday after a lawyer couple was brutally hacked to death by unknown miscreants.

High Court lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagmani, who were on their way to Hyderabad in a car were waylaid by a group of assailants.

According to the sources, the attackers reportedly had prior information about the movement of lawyer couple and they were waylaid at Ramagiri.

While Vaman Rao received three stab injuries Nagamani sustained two injuries at Kalvacharla Petrol Bunk. The two assailants stopped them and attacked in the daylight. As they were being shifted to a hospital, they died on the way it is learnt.

Vaman Rao died while shifting to a hospital, his wife Nagamani died on the spot it is learnt. The advocate couple have earlier sought human rights commission for protection for life threat besides informing the same to the chief justice of the high court.

It is learnt that the TRS leader of Manthani, Kunta Srinivas was involved in the dastardly incident. A related visual was seen in some of the television channels. After the incident, Vaman Rao himself informed to a news channel that Kunta Srinivas a TRS leader of Mathani involved in the incident.

Earlier Vaman Rao fought a case against MLA Putta Madhu. The incident reportedly took place as the lawyer filed a case on a death case of Sheelam Rangaiah.

The State Bar Association and advocates condemned the incident. The police are investigating the incident and searching for the assailants.They sought protection to the lawyers community

The shocking live videos captured from the scene had created a sensation among the public and in the lawyer fraternity.

Earlier the Advocate Vaman Rao and his wife Nagmani told the former High Court Chief Justice that they were in danger of death.

The lawyer couple have earlier filed a petition in the High Court in the Seelam Rangayya lock-up death case

.The High Court has appointed Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar as the investigating officer in the case. Unidentified thugs threaten to withdraw case.

Vaman Rao and Nagmani had an altercation with Ramagundam CP Satyanarayana.

The incident which took place today is highly condemnable and looking into the past events and filing of the cases by the lawyer couple before the High Court of Telangana, the Telangana Police remained silent and allow the assailants to murder the lawyer couple. The “Rule of Law has failed in Telangana State the lawyers alleged.