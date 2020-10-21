High Court to govt: Ensure that no flood water enters Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Incessant rains that hit Hyderabad on Tuesday proved to be a nightmare for thousands of citizens as several low lying areas in the city were inundated, until now.

In view of this incessant heavy rain until October 21, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, directed the State government to ensure that floodwaters do not enter the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) premises. The bench issued notices to the authorities concerned to respond to a PIL, which alleged that officials neglected the maintenance of stormwater drains and the hospital buildings.

The plea was filed by Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, represented by its founder K Jithendra Babu and Dr Shameem Sultana.

However, What measure is being taken is not spoken about by the Hospital authorities by now.