High level meet to discuss e-commerce policy on Saturday

New Delhi, March 12 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has convened crucial meetings to discuss Draft e-Commerce Policy and FDI in e-Commerce Sector.

The meetings will kick off on Saturday, with an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the draft e-Commerce policy.

To be chaired by Secretary DPIIT, the invitees include Secretaries from Ministry of Electronics, Department of Commerce, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Department of Revenue, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Posts; besides CEO, NITI Aayog, and Chairmen of Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and also Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

Then on March 17, an important stakeholder meeting is scheduled regarding FDI in e-Commerce sector. In this meeting, apart from its own officers, DPIIT has invited CAIT, RAI, FICCI, CII, Assocham, PHD Chamber of Commerce, FISME (Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises).

Notably, the Assocham- e-Commerce committee is co-chaired by Amazon, Facebook and Udaan and the FICCI committee is co-chaired by RIL, Amazon and Snapdeal.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.