Highest 1-day spike, 1,251 test positive in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 5 : In the highest single-day spike so far in J&K, 1,251 people tested Covid positive on Saturday as the total number of people infected with COVID-19 crossed 42,000 in the Union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 1,251 people tested positive, 739 from Jammu division and 512 from Kashmir division as the total number of people infected by coronavirus reached 42,241.

15 patients died on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths so far to 770.

24,840 patients have completely recovered and the number of active cases is now 9,547 out of which 3,975 are from Jammu division and 5,572 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.