Highest and lowest paid female contestants of Lock Upp

Mumbai: The game inside Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp is getting intense with each passing day. The controversial set of contestants, fights, tasks and its gripping content is keeping the audience hooked to their screens.

Post Swami Chakrapani’s elimination from Lock Upp on Sunday, the 12 prisoners who are left in the race are — Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Karanvir Bohra.

Highest, Lowest Paid Female Inmates

Social media influencer Anjali Arora, who started ‘Kacha Badam’ trend on Instagram, is the highest paid female contestant of Lock Upp. She is getting a hefty pay cheque of Rs 3-4 lakhs per week. Anjali is a dancer and actress with millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. She also worked in many Hindi and Punjabi music videos. She enjoys a huge fan following of 11 million on Instagram.

Transwoman Saisha Shinde – a popular fashion designer is the lowest paid contestant inside Lock Upp. She is taking home Rs 1 lakh per week. For the unversed, Saisha was the woman behind Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu’s beautiful gown, which she wore on the winning night. Formerly known as Swapnil Shinde, she is India’s first openly transwoman.

Meanwhile, check out how much other female contestants of Lock Upp are getting paid per week for their stint inside the jail.

Poonam Pandey — (3 lakhs a week)

Babita Phogat — (3 lakhs a week)

Payal Rohatgi — (3 lakhs a week)

Sara Khan — (2.5-3 lakhs a week)

Nisha Rawal — ( 1.75- 2 lakhs per week)

Lock Upp Updates

The inmates who are nominated for this week’s elimination are — Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey.