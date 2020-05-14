Highest COVID-19 positive cases in Jiyaguda claims BJP

Hyderabad: N Ramchander Rao today said that Jiyaguda had the highest Coronavirus cases and that the affected area should be treated as containment Zone immediately to avoid transmission of the disease.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police he pointed out that hitheto 69 Corona Positive Cases have been identified in the Jiyaguda area of which 26 cases where infected with the virus only yesterday. This bears testimony to the detrimental state of affairs in the Jiyaguda area and there is a reasonable apprehension that the numbers may escalate in the days to come.

Mr Ramchander Rao said that it has come to his knowledge that, the prominent reasons for the unfortunate situation at Jiyaguda are multifold and reasons like a violation of lock-down norms; Negligence in Maintaining of Social Distance; Ineffective enforcement of night-time curfew in the area specified by a particular community. The Police Personnel are able to not contain any of the aforementioned violations.

He said that If this sad status quo is allowed to continue henceforth it might result in rampant spread of Coronavirus from one to another and it may become another California. Hence, there is an imminent need to swiftly react on this issue to deter any further possibility of transmission of the virus he said. “At this juncture, we also feel it relevant to mention that heavy vehicles from Maharashtra carrying livestock is one of the primary reasons for the spread of virus in the region.

He, therefore, urged upon the Commissioner of Police to take stringent measures in compliance with the law in this matter and to enforce all authority to designate the particular area in Jiyaguda as containment zone to deter any possibility of dissemination of Coronavirus to neighbouring habitats of the Hyderabad City.

Ratna Chotrani

