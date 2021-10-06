Highest paid female contestant in the history of Bigg Boss

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 kick-started from October 2 and has already become one of the most talked-about reality shows among audience. Unlike other seasons, the ongoing season has begun with a bang thanks to the unique ‘jungle’ theme by the show makers. The interesting ensemble of 16 contestants is also creating a huge buzz around.

While the spectators are looking forward to witness high voltage drama and entertainment in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15, let us also look at a few of the highest-paid female contestant of BB house.

Highest paid female celeb of Bigg Boss

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson who appeared on Bigg Boss season 4 for just three days, was paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore.

List of highest paid female contestants

Rubina Dilaik (Season 14) — 5 lakhs per week

Rashami Desai (Season 13) — 15 lakhs per week

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Season 13) — 12 lakhs per week

Dipika Kakkar (Season 12) — 15 lakhs per week

Hina Khan (Season 11) — 8 lakhs per week

Bani J (Season 10) — 1.5 crore for entire season

Rimi Sen (Season 9) — 2 crores for entire season

Karishma Tanna (Season 8) — 10 lakhs per week

Tanishaa Mukherji (Season 7) — 7.5 lakhs per week

Shweta Tiwari (Season 4) — 5 lakhs per week

Sree Mukhi (Season 3) — 1 crore for entire season

Bigg Boss 15 welcomed a total of 16 contestants on the show including — Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Prtik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidh Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on COLORS.