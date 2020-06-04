Highest positive cases 492 found in Gujarat in a day

Gandhinagar: For the fifth consecutive day, health authorities on Thursday reported more than 400 positive cases of corona infection in Gujarat, taking the total positive case count to 18,609. The death toll in the state also climbed to 1,155 as 33 more people succumbed to the virus.

Five days after carrying out 6,023 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, the health authorities have detected 492 positive cases, the highest in a day, in the state.

Although the number of positive cases being detected from Ahmedabad is gradually coming down from around 80% to about 60%, the total number of cases detected every day seems to be soaring. More and more positive cases are being detected in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravalli.

Out of the 492 cases, 291 were detected from Ahmedabad followed by Surat 81, Vadodara 39, Gandhinagar 21, Mehsana 9, other areas 8, Banaskantha 6, Anand, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Dahod and Narmada 4 each, Panchmahals 3, Bhavnagar and Rajkot with 2 each, Botad, Jamnagar, Kutch Bharuch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Surendranagar with one positive case each.

Thursday saw yet another 33 patients succumbing to the dreaded virus, out of which Ahmedabad had the highest casualties, 28. One patient each from Botad, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Patan and Valsad succumbed to the virus.

Despite the fact that corona positive cases from Ahmedabad have come down to 71.76%, the mortality rate in the city has remained the same, around 82% of the total toll (81.21%). So far, out of the total deaths, 938 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 74 in Surat, 44 in Vadodara, 15 in Gandhinagar, 10 each in Anand and Panchmahals, 9 in Bhavnagar, 7 each in Aravalli and Patan and 6 in Mahesana.

On Thursday, as many as 455 patients were discharged, after recovering from the virus attack. So far, 12,667 patients have been discharged in the state.

The total number of positive cases in Gujarat has reached 18,609 on Thursday. Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases 13,354, followed by Surat 1,875, Vadodara 1,179, Gandhinagar 360, Bhavnagar 285, Mehsana 138, Banaskantha 131, Rajkot 119, Mahisagar 116, Aravalli and Sabarkantha 111 each, Anand 106, Panchmahals 97, Patan 86, Kutch 83, Kheda 80, Botad 60 and Jamnagar with 55 positive cases.

The health authorities have so far carried out 2,33,921 tests in the state, out of which 2,15,312 have been found negative.

There are 4,779 active cases, out of which the condition of 4,711 people is stable, whereas 68 critical patients are on ventilator.

As many as 2.2 lakh people have been quarantined in the state, 2,13,262 at their homes and 7,433 in institutional facilities.

Source: IANS

