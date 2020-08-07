Highest single-day Covid-19 deaths in AP as tally crosses 2L mark

Amaravati, Aug 7 : Andhra Pradesh reported highest single-day Covid-19 deaths as 89 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, state health officias said on Friday. With this the overall death toll was reported to be 1,842.

Apart from increasing death toll, the state also witnessed a spurt in the positive cases as 10,171 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally over two lakh mark.

Deaths were reported from all the 13 districts of the state with Chittoor reporting the maximum 10 deaths. Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore, and West Godavari districts reported nine deaths each, while seven deaths each were reported from East Godavari, Kadapa and Prakasam. Six deaths were reported from Krishna district while five deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts. Only three deaths each were reported from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The total number of positive cases, on the fourth consecutive day, crossed 10,000 mark taking the tally to 2,06,960 cases. However, as compared to 10,328 cases on Thursday, the figure slightly came down to 10,171 on Friday.

Fresh cases in three districts of the state were reported in four digits with Kurnool reporting maximum 1,331 new cases followed by East Godavari with 1,270 cases whereas the least were reported from Prakasam (337).

A total of 62,938 tests were conducted on Friday including 33,784 rapid antigen tests.

The state now has 84,654 active cases while 1,20,464 persons have been cured and discharged of which 7,594 persons were discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Friday.

Meanwhile, all the Covid patients belonging to the categories of returnees from other states and countries have been reported cured and discharged on Friday. There have been no new additions to the covid tally from returnees in both the categories as per the recent updates.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.