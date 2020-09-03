Highest single-day spike takes J&K’s Covid tally to 39,943

Published: 3rd September 2020

Srinagar, Sep 3 : Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases, as 1,079 new infections took the Union Territory’s Covid-19 tally to 39,943.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1,079 new cases reported on Thursday, 622 were from Jammu division and 457 from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 11 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the UT’s death toll to 743.

The number of active cases stands at 8,441 in J&K now, of which 3,010 are in Jammu division and 5,431 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

