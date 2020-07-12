Highest single day surge in JK, 357 test COVID positive

By Neha Published: July 12, 2020, 10:26 pm IST
Srinagar: A total of 357 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the number of COVID-19 infected persons rose to 10,513 in the union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 357 tested positive — 62 from Jammu division and 295 from Kashmir division as the total number of COVID positive cases rose to 10,513 in J&K.

Ten patients succumbed to the virus in different hospitals of the union territory.

So far, 179 people have been killed by the dreaded virus in J&K while 5,979 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 4,355 in J&K out of which 753 are from Jammu division and 3,602 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS
