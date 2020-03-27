Highlights of RBI’s monetary policy statement

Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the seventh bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 by the RBI amid COVID-19 pandemic:

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advances meeting scheduled for Apr 1-3

Repo rate slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4%

Reverse repo rate cut sharply by 90 basis points to 4% making unattractive for banks to deposit funds

MPC votes unanimously for a reduction in the policy repo rate

MPC decides to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary

Committee votes 4:2 in favour of rate cut; unanimous on change in stance

2 MPC members Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua voted for a 50 bps rate cut

Several measures taken to infuse liquidity of about Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the financial system

RBI to undertake repo operation to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut sharply by 100 bps to 3 per cent releasing Rs 1.37 lakh cr into the system

RBI assures to work in mission mode, monitoring the evolving financial market and macroeconomic conditions

MPC for the first time advances meeting date and refrains from giving next meeting date in the wake of evolving situation

GDP growth rate of 5% for 2019-20 at risk from the impact of pandemic

Global slowdown to deepen with adverse implication for India; crude oil slump upside for country

Upside growth impulses to emanate from monetary, fiscal measures and the early containment of COVID-19

Food prices to soften further on back of record foodgrain production

MPC refrains from giving out growth, inflation outlook for coming fiscal on uncertain outlook

RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans

Moratorium on term loan, deferring of interest on working capital will not classify as default

RBI urges banks and other financial institutions to do all they can to keep credit flowing

All instruments – conventional and unconventional – on table to support financial stability and revive growth

RBI assures that banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal

RBI says macroeconomic fundamental stronger than that in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis

Last tranche of the capital conservation buffer (CCB) for banks deferred for 6 months to Sep

The minutes of the MPC to be published by April 13.

Source: PTI

