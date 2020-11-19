Highway gang killing passengers busted, 3 held: Police

Mathura: With the arrest of three men on Wednesday, the Mathura police claimed to have busted a gang, the members of which were involved in looting passengers travelling on highways and killing them, officials said.

“Three members of the gang were nabbed in a joint operation by three police stations, the SWAT and the SOG,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

The three men were arrested from the Kalyanpuri three-way crossing in Mavali village located within the Jamuna Paar police station limits, the officials said.

According to the SSP, five teams were formed after three bodies were found recently from different areas, including that of a trader from Raya.

Acting on a tip-off, the three men were nabbed following a brief encounter, the officer said, adding that two of the accused sustained injuries in the operation.

The two injured men — Dharmendra and Sachin — were hospitalised, the police said, adding that the third accused, Shivam, is a resident of Mathura’s Sadar Bazar.

However, two gang members managed to flee, they said.

The accused have confessed that they killed the three men whose bodies were found recently, the police said.

Mobile phones, a tempo used in the commission of crime, Rs 5,200 in cash, two .315-bore pistols and five live and five used cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, they added.

The gang members used to give a lift to people, kill them in a secluded area, dump the bodies and flee with their belongings, the police said.

ADG Ajay Anand has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for the police party that worked out the case.

Source: PTI