Hijab, Halal politics will destroy our nation: Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the politics of Hijab and Halal will destroy the future of the country leading to chaos and communal unrest.

“The IT sector in Bangalore provides employment to 30 lakh people. Should that unrest spread to other parts? What happens to NRIs if other countries react similarly?” he said targetting the BJP on the situation of communal unrest in Karnataka.

KCR said this as part of his address to the party’s 21st Foundation day event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Wednesday.

The party supremo discussing the Union government’s failure remarked that the country has lost its direction and as such, missed out on growth. “China started out in a similar position but now has achieved major heights,” he added. He further said the state has emerged as a role model for other states, but that it needed to achieve even more.

Rao, who is engaged in building an anti-BJP bloc, told about 3,000 delegates of his party who were present at the event. KCR further expressed concern over water wars and power sector woes in the country despite the availability of natural resources.

TRS celebrations across Hyderabad:

On the occasion, KCR garlanded the statue of Telangana Talli, paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs, and hoisted the party flag at the Plenary Meeting being held at HICC in Hyderabad.

The party colour can be witnessed across the city. Pink flags, posters, banners, festoons and flexis have come up in various parts of Hyderabad, especially on major traffic intersections.

A boat decked up with TRS flags and posters in Hussain Sagar lake was the centre of attraction on the eve of the plenary.

KTR asked the party cadre to celebrate the foundation day by hoisting the TRS flag in every town and every village. TRS village presidents will hoist the party flag in all 12,769 villages. Similarly, there will be flag-hoisting in 3,600 towns.