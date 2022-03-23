Hijab issue: Bengaluru activist Pasha is hopeful of better verdict in SC

J.S. Ifthekhar

Hyderabad: Muslims should seek guidance of scholars and Ulema in religious matters. Approaching courts in every religious issue could prove harmful. This opinion was expressed by Karnataka’s social activist and managing director, bigbangalore.com, Aalam Pasha.

Addressing a media conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said Muslims had acted in haste right from Babri Masjid to triple talaq and the Hijab issue now. He blamed the religious leaders for not guiding the community the way they ought to have done with the result some people took these sensitive issues to the court. The verdicts have come against Muslim interest and as a result the community’s trust in judiciary is shaken.

Aalam Pasha, who is known for legal battles, has filed many cases against important politicians in respect of encroachment of Wakf properties in Karnataka. He announced his decision to take up the legal battle against encroachment of Wakf properties in Telangana also.

Expressing dismay at the court verdict involving the 1600 acre wakf land, he termed it the defeat of Telangana Muslims.

Aalam Pasha said the Karnataka High Court verdict in the Hijab case is against Muslims. He hoped the judgment in Supreme Court would be different. But, he felt, Muslims had committed a mistake by taking the issue to Karnataka High Court.