Hijab Issue: Colleges reopen in Karnataka

Udupi: A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)