Hijab Issue: Colleges reopen in Karnataka

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th February 2022 2:37 pm IST
Udupi: A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court’s interim order. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Udupi: Students arrive to attend a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court’s interim order. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Udupi: Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court’s interim order. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Udupi: Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court’s interim order. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Udupi: Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court’s interim order. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button