Hijab Row: Case booked against Rana Ayyub by right-wing groups in Karnataka

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 5th March 2022 12:01 pm IST
Rana Ayyub (Photo: Facebook)

The Karnataka police in Dharwad on Saturday registered an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for allegedly labelling those involved in harassing Hijab clad students as “Hindu terrorists.”

The FIR was registered under section 295 A at the Vidyagiri police station in Dharwad district, on the basis of a complaint filed by a person identified as Ashwath. He is a volunteer of Hindu IT Cell.

The renowned Indian journalist shared the news via Twitter and said, “Another case has been registered against me, in Karnataka, by the same Hindu right wing group, for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’ in my interview on the Hijab ban and the intimidation of Muslim women. To the government and its cronies, THIS WONT STOP ME FROM SPEAKING THE TRUTH.”

The interview in question was Ayyub’s recent one with the Youtube channel ‘Unscripted’ where she expressed opinions on the issue.

