Hijab Row: Mob pelts stones at hotel owned by petitioner’s father

Adding to the chaos in the hijab row, an unruly mob pelted stones at a hotel owned by Hazra Shifa’s father. Shifa is one of the petitioners in the ongoing hijab proceedings in the Karnataka high court. The incident took place in the Udupi district of Karnataka, the same place from where the headscarf controversy erupted.

The mob is also said to have thrashed the petitioner’s brother while he was closing the hotel. An argument ensued between the mob and the petitioner’s brother over the hijab row in the state.

A report by The Hindu quoted Udupi Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan who said that the vandalism resulted in damaging a windowpane of the restaurant. While Shifa alleges that the perpetrators of the attack were members of the Sangh Parivar, there isn’t any clarity on the issue as of yet. The Malpe police station has registered a complaint and the investigation is ongoing.

Since January, Muslim students have been agitating over the issue.

Case registered against miscreants who confronted & assualted a kin of one of the girls protesting for #Hijab at Udupi govt PU college. They have also pelted stones at a restuarant where he was working. Investigation on. #Hijab #HijabControversy pic.twitter.com/enmhtvRnUU — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 22, 2022

On February 5, Bhartiya Janata party led Karntaka government passed an order banning the hijab on the grounds that it “disturbs equality, integrity and public order”.

On February 10, Karnataka high court prohibited wearing “religious clothes” to schools and colleges until a decision is made on the petitions challenging the hijab ban.